This intersection is the most dangerous for cyclists in Vancouver

ICBC has crunched the numbers, and we now know which areas are trouble spots for Vancouver cyclists.

In 2022, there were 1,708 crashes involving cyclists in the Lower Mainland, according to ICBC.

In that year, 983 cyclists were injured, and ICBC recorded three fatal cyclist crashes.

The insurance corporation has since released data from 2018 to 2022 and found that the meeting point of Beatty Street and Dunsmuir Street/Dunsmuir Viaduct is Vancouver’s most dangerous traffic intersection for cyclists.

Here is a list of the 10 most crash-prone spots in Vancouver involving cyclists:

Beatty Street and Dunsmuir Street and Dunsmuir Viaduct Burrard Street and Davie Street Cambie Street and Dunsmuir Street Cambie Street and Nelson Street Dunsmuir Street and Hornby Street Macdonald Street and SW Marine Drive Clare Drive and E10th Avenue Campbell Avenue and Union Street Clark Driver and E 1st Avenue and Grandview Viaduct Homer and Nelson Street

Have you had a dangerous experience at one of these intersections before? Let us know at [email protected].