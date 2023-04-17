Did the moody Pacific Northwest wedding venue featured in Season 4 of Love is Blind have you swooning?

The couples from this season walked down the aisle in the shadow of Mount Si at North Fork Farm in Snoqualmie, Washington as the perfect amount of cloud clung to the craggy outcrop.

Lucky for us, here in BC we have several venues with a similar vibe if you wanted to say “I do” to the picturesque setting.

This luxury wooden lodge with extraordinary views on the banks of the Fraser River is known for weddings and fishing retreats. The good news is you don’t have to wait for the big day to enjoy the views — no special occasion needed to book yourself a mountain-facing room with a hot tub.

This iconic Pemberton farm, open for visits daily from 9 to 5, provides the perfect mountainous backdrop for a dreamy outdoor wedding.

This waterfront resort on the Fraser River boasts the perfect setting for a fairytale wedding. Spring and summer events can celebrate using a canopy tent with breathtaking views, or poolside in the charming inn.

Want to say “I do” with a sweeping mountain in the background? You came to the right place. This Pemberton golf course boasts epic views for your ceremony.

This farm bills itself as North Americans’ number one sport horse breeder, but on special occasions, it also transforms into a jaw-dropping wedding venue.