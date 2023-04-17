Loved the "Love is Blind" wedding venue? Here are 5 spots with a similar vibe in BC (PHOTOS)
Did the moody Pacific Northwest wedding venue featured in Season 4 of Love is Blind have you swooning?
The couples from this season walked down the aisle in the shadow of Mount Si at North Fork Farm in Snoqualmie, Washington as the perfect amount of cloud clung to the craggy outcrop.
Lucky for us, here in BC we have several venues with a similar vibe if you wanted to say “I do” to the picturesque setting.
Fraser River Lodge
View this post on Instagram
This luxury wooden lodge with extraordinary views on the banks of the Fraser River is known for weddings and fishing retreats. The good news is you don’t have to wait for the big day to enjoy the views — no special occasion needed to book yourself a mountain-facing room with a hot tub.
View this post on Instagram
North Arm Farm
View this post on Instagram
This iconic Pemberton farm, open for visits daily from 9 to 5, provides the perfect mountainous backdrop for a dreamy outdoor wedding.
Rowena’s Inn on the River
This waterfront resort on the Fraser River boasts the perfect setting for a fairytale wedding. Spring and summer events can celebrate using a canopy tent with breathtaking views, or poolside in the charming inn.
- You might also like:
- Netflix's "Love Is Blind" Live Reunion is having stream issues and Twitter is losing it
- Dream wedding venue from Netflix's "Love Is Blind" is so close to Vancouver
Big Sky Golf
View this post on Instagram
Want to say “I do” with a sweeping mountain in the background? You came to the right place. This Pemberton golf course boasts epic views for your ceremony.
Dreamcatcher Meadows
This farm bills itself as North Americans’ number one sport horse breeder, but on special occasions, it also transforms into a jaw-dropping wedding venue.