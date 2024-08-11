Canadian athletes look sharp during Olympic closing ceremony

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games are officially coming to an end with the closing ceremony taking place this afternoon.

Canada was among the 206 nations that gathered at the Stade de France for the ceremony and looked sharp in a unique uniform designed by Lululemon. The fit included matching black button-down shirts and shorts with flecks of red, blue, and what appears to be purple as well.

Three-time gold medalist Summer McIntosh and men’s hammer throw Olympic champion Ethan Katzberg debuted the look at the ceremony, carrying the Canadian flag into the stadium.

Ethan Katzberg and Summer McIntosh debut Canada’s fit for the Paris 2024 closing ceremony! Not going to lie, I actually really like the look pic.twitter.com/EMsEuWdN3W — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) August 11, 2024

The dynamic Canadian duo marched around the stadium waving the flag proudly. The pair combined for a total of four of Canada’s gold medals and five of the country’s total medal haul during the 2024 Olympics.

After they finished their march, the gates opened and allowed the rest of Canada’s athletes to take to the stadium grounds. The vibe was high as the Canadian athletes stormed into the stadium excitedly with some getting piggybacks from the stronger athletes.

Once the Canadian group got settled, the dancing started.

The Canadian vibes are immaculate at the #Paris2024 closing ceremony 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/HsSmcUBE1B — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) August 11, 2024

Those athletes have good reason to be celebrating their nation’s historic showing at the Paris Olympic Games.

Canada ended its Olympic stint with one of its best-ever outings, capturing nine gold medals, seven silver, and 11 bronze for a total of 27 podium finishes. This landed them in 12th place on the Olympic medal table, ahead of 13th-placed Uzbekistan and below 11th-placed New Zealand.

Those 27 medals and nine gold are the second-most by Canada at the Summer Olympics, with only its totals from the 1984 boycotted Olympics in LA surpassing them.

Apart from national pride, the athletes also got front-row access to live performances from French artists like Phoenix, Kavinsky, and Air as well as Cambodian rapper Vannda.

It will certainly be a moment that those Canadian athletes won’t soon forget.