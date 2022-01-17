7 outdoor fitness areas you can get your sweat on in Vancouver

While not as big of a health crisis as the COVID-19 pandemic, not having access to gyms and fitness centres in Vancouver does play a huge part in mental health and well-being.

Thankfully, there are a variety of ways to stay active and fit in BC.

From calisthenics parks to full-on outdoor gyms, here are seven ways to keep fit in Vancouver. Just make sure you’ve got some hand sanitizer with you.

We hope you like chin-ups.

Calisthenics parks

Douglas Park

It’s nothing fancy, but the circuit at Douglas Park offers a few different options, including sufficient area to run, some bars for some chin-ups, and some benches for jumping.

Second Beach



It might not look like much, but desperate times call for desperate measures. You might be surprised at how much of a sweat you can get going just with a few metal bars.

Much like Douglas Park, Second Beach includes a trapeze bar, some rings, and a pull-up bar. This is also a great area for cardio.

Where: Second Beach, Vancouver (close to basketball court and playground)

Kits Beach

Located next to the Kits basketball court is another area where you can get your sweat on. Kits Beach offers a similar setup to that of Second Beach, with a few bars and rings.

Basketball can be a great workout too.

Where: 1499 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Empire Field

Like Second Beach, just behind the fence that stretches out beside the wooden coaster at PlayLand is another calisthenics park. This park features more bars, and climbing areas.

It even has a designated parkour spot and ping pong tables.

Where: 2910 East Hastings, Vancouver

Brockton Oval

Like the other calisthenics parks in Vancouver, the Brockton Oval offers a range of bars, jumping areas, and also a full running track for your cardio needs.

Where: 1151 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Outdoor gyms

Memorial South Park

Not limited to just bars and running areas, Memorial South Park — just off of 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street — has a full suite of fitness equipment.

Where: 5955 Ross Street, Vancouver

Tisdall Park

Like Memorial South, Tisdall Park has a full range of equipment, but it also has access to bars if you’re more into calisthenics. The park is connected to a school, so it’s probably best to go after school hours.

Where: 6210 Tisdall Street, Vancouver

On top of all of these locations to stay on top of your fitness, if you fancy a swim, most indoor swimming pools in Vancouver are still open. Click here for a full list of available pools.