"I did a little Irish jig": BC man wins $2M on scratch ticket

What does your happy dance look like? For one BC lottery winner, it looks like a little Irish Jig.

According to BCLC, Delta resident Stephen Noseworthy won big on a $2 Million Extreme Scratch & Win ticket and then immediately started dancing.

“I didn’t know what to do so I did a little Irish jig, screamed really loud, and put my phone down so I didn’t drop it,” Noseworthy said in a release.

He bought his Scratch & Win ticket at the Esso on Ladner Trunk Road and checked it on the Lotto! app to find out it was a winner.

“My friend was more excited for me than I was… he was shaking and couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“When the time is right we are going to go out and have dinner,” he said.

“I’m also going to celebrate by flying home to see my family.”

The prize money is going to go towards buying his first home and he plans to gift some to his family, donate to charity, and go travel with his best friend in the future.

That is one scratch ticket anyone would like to see in their birthday card from grandma.