Metro Vancouver is hiring and many jobs offer very fair wages

The Metro Vancouver Regional District has some jobs up for grabs, and some very appealing wages are available.

Working for Metro Vancouver means working for one of the most impactful organizations in BC.

Headquartered near Metrotown, Metro Vancouver handles utility services such as water, sewers and wastewater treatment. It also runs air quality statements for the 21 municipalities it represents and is committed to protecting the region from climate change.

“Ensuring our infrastructure, ecosystems, and communities are resilient to the impacts of climate change and achieving a carbon neutral region by 2050 underlies Metro Vancouver’s leadership and commitment to addressing climate change.”

One of the roles with a relatively low barrier of entry is the office assistant position. It pays $3,008.75 bi-weekly or just over $70,000 per year. The position requires three years of experience in a similar role. Skills related to customer service are also needed.

A higher level position, deputy corporate officer, also offers a much higher salary. The hired applicant could be paid up to $169,795 per year. The position requires a degree in public administration, political science or a related field, seven years of related experience, and five in a supervisory role.

Via the liquid waste services department, Metro Vancouver is also hiring an administrative professional. The role requires the completion of grade 12 supplemented by business, administrative and computer courses. The salary for this Teamsters union job is $2,619.43 bi-weekly.

Anyone with a skilled trades background should look at the maintenance mechanic position, which offers $3,442.40 bi-weekly plus 6.25% deferred commission. The successful applicant must have completed Grade 12 (or equivalent) and certification as a heavy-duty mechanic or millwright.

Click here to see all the available Metro Vancouver jobs.