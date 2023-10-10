Disney's ILM is hiring for some exciting jobs in Hollywood North

After a five-month-long dispute, the writer’s strike is over, and while studios are gearing back up for productions, one company with a Vancouver office is hiring for some exciting jobs in Hollywood North.

Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) employs around 2,000 people and the motion picture visual effects company George Lucas initially founded is hiring for several roles.

While exact salary amounts will vary, Glassdoor has some estimates on what ballpark figures applicants might be able to expect.

The first major motion picture ILM would have contributed visual effects for is Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

Since then, ILM has been part of projects like A Quiet Place, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

All of the jobs available in Hollywood North require a computer science background or some level of professional VFX experience.

ILM is looking for an on-set virtual production engineer, and the role could pay up to just over $100,000 annually, depending on experience. The successful applicant will maintain hardware and software solutions, provide front-line tech support, and work with a global team of professionals.

The Disney-owned FX company is also hiring a senior pipeline technical director in a role that could pay just over $95,000 a year based on experience.

Both roles require a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field.

If you thrive working under pressure ahead of a tight deadline, ILM is also looking for a compositor, and the position requires three years of professional VFX experience. Glassdoor says the average baseline salary for this role is around $90,000 annually.

For a full list of jobs, click here and change the location filter to Canada.