The Township of Langley is hiring, and some jobs pay up to $54 per hour

Job hunting can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be with the jobs available at the Township of Langley.

From landscape design to carpentry, there are jobs suited for a range of skill sets, and some of them pay a hefty wage where you can even earn up to $54 an hour.

Here are some of the best-paying jobs available. The complete list of jobs can be found here.

Trades II – Carpenter

Salary: $43.55/hour

Closing date: October 27

Job description: Responsibilities include performing a range of skilled carpentry, bench and joinery work in the construction and repair of buildings, floors, roofs, and more. The applicant will have a thorough knowledge of the trade’s standard practices and materials, equipment, and methods.

Plan Checker

Salary: $33.30 to $39.17/hour

Closing date: October 20

Job description: The successful applicant will be required to check plans and permit applications to ensure they comply with the relevant codes and regulations. The role requires considerable knowledge of the Building Code, Farm Building Code and other municipal regulations, alongside some experience in a related field.

Landscape Design Coordinator

Salary: $44.30 to $52.35/hour

Closing date: October 16

Job description: This role requires the applicant to administer municipal landscape requirements for land development projects. The applicant must also have extensive knowledge in landscape and tree management plans, and open space planning in community and neighbourhood plan development.

Telecommunications Operator II

Salary: $33.30 to $39.17/hour

Closing date: November 28

Job description: The Township of Langley is hiring up to five telecommunications operators to join the Protective Services in the RCMP Division, Telecommunications Department. The operators will be responsible for receiving requests for police services. Applicants are expected to have some related experience and will be required to complete a training program designated by the detachment.

Cultural and Heritage Programs Instructor

Salary: $21 to $54/hour

Closing date: November 24

Job description: Responsibilities include leading groups and providing guidance, direction and instruction to participants and students in the cultural and heritage programs and activities. Some programs may require applicants to have a diploma or degree qualification in their specialty area.

Arena and Facility Service Worker

Salary: $29.52 to $34.69/hour

Closing date: November 24

Job description: The successful candidate will operate ice-making, resurfacing and related equipment at the municipal facilities and ice arenas in the area. As such, they are required to have extensive knowledge of the materials, methods, and equipment related to the recreational work.

