“Great deal of uncertainty”: Metro Vancouver forecast calls for dramatic warmup

High temperatures are building in the province and it’s going to be one hell of a scorcher this weekend.

As the province braces for an upcoming heatwave, especially for inland sections of the central and north coasts, Environment And Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has posted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley from now through “well into next week.”

Statements from ECCC show that very high temperatures will usher over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Thursday.

This is just the beginning of above-season temperatures for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as temperatures during the day will reach into the upper 20s to low 30s and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens, a statement reads.

“A great deal of uncertainty about how long this hot stretch will persist, and it is possible that heat warnings may be required,” ECCC added.

Once the weekend arrives, temperatures are expected to ramp up in the interior. According to the Kamloops forecast, it could reach 40°C by Saturday.

Morgen Shull, a meteorologist at ECCC, says while the rising temperatures associated with the upcoming heatwave do put people at risk, she added that it’s not expected to be nearly “as intense” as the 2021 heat dome. That year record-breaking temperatures were set in the province and many people lost their lives.

While the heat will be “pretty significant,” Shull added, “We’re not looking at a historical event at this moment.”

When looking at BC’s long-range forecasts, Shull said temperatures across the province will likely be above average.

“But in general, there is a pretty good probability showing for July, August, and September for the temperatures to be above normal,” she said.

When asked if the Metro Vancouver region could see highs of 40°C, Shull assured, “We’re not expecting that for the Lower Mainland.”

Relatively cooler temperatures can be expected nearer the water, the expert added.

ECCC is warning people to watch out for the effects of heat illness, which could include heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle,” it advised, and added, “Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.”