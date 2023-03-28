Metro Vancouver could warm up this week, with rain and snow next week

Spring is in full bloom, but after things warm up a bit this week for parts of Metro Vancouver, we could get another teensy dash of snow next week.

First, the bad news. According to The Weather Network, Vancouver could see some snow-rain showers on the first Monday of April. Thankfully, it shouldn’t even amount to 1 cm of snow, and it isn’t unprecedented for Vancouver to see a little snow in April.

Vancouver also had a bit of a wet snow scare last week.

Chances of some wet snow Thursday evening into Friday AM across portions of the South Coast as the temperature falls to just a couple degrees above freezing. #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/e6twZT5yCa — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) March 22, 2023

Between Friday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 4, The Weather Network forecasts up to 60 mm of rain for Vancouver.

Now for some good news. Before the barrage of wet weather and potential snow, things will heat up and get pretty warm for parts of Metro Vancouver for a few days.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, temperatures could get as warm as 17˚C by Wednesday for inland areas of Metro Vancouver. Temperatures are forecast to hover around 16˚C for parts of Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and then the spring showers will begin rolling in on Friday.

According to The Weather Network’s 14-day trend, the wet weather might stick around until April 7, so keep that umbrella handy.