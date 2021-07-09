VPD looking for witness in crash that claimed life of 23-month-old baby

Police are looking for a particular vehicle that may have captured evidence related to the devastating collision that claimed the life of a 23-month-old girl.

The incident occurred in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday at approximately 6 pm. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says that a black Ford Escape collided with a black McLaren at the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets.

One of the vehicles mounted the sidewalk and struck a male pedestrian who was carrying his 23-month-old daughter. The child succumbed to her injuries immediately and the father was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

VPD is now looking for the driver of a white Tesla that was in the area at the time of the crash. It’s believed that the vehicle’s camera may have evidence related to the tragic collision.

“Detectives have identified a white Tesla that was driving in the same direction as the suspect’s vehicle before the time of the crash,” Constable Tania Visintin says in a statement. “Investigators are asking for that person to come forward and speak to police.”

It’s believed that the white Tesla was driving west on Smithe Street and made a right turn onto Hornby Street. VPD says the vehicle was pulled over on Hornby Street until approximately 6:08 pm before leaving the area.

The driver of the vehicle is asked to contact the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

A fundraiser and memorial have also been created in response to the devastating crash.