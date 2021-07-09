Vancouver nightclub flagged for four days of potential COVID-19 exposure

Health authorities have issued a public warning after four consecutive days of COVID-19 exposure at a Vancouver nightclub.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has flagged Cabana Lounge on 1163 Granville Street. The possible exposure took place between July 1 and 4 during operating hours.

VCH said that while this exposure is believed to be low risk, they would like anyone who was at the lounge during these dates to self-monitor for symptoms.

This is the only current public exposure listed on the health authority’s website.