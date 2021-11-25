Rainfall warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser valley as storm sweeps in

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as the latest storm thunders into the region.

The alerts were issued early Thursday morning and are in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for southeast and southwest sections of Metro Vancouver, including Surrey, Langley, Richmond, and Delta.

The weather authority warns that Howe Sound, in addition to northern sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, will see up to 80 mm of rain by Friday morning.

Southern parts of the region will see up to 50 mm of rain by tomorrow, with strong winds near the water.

“The next storm system has arrived on the BC south coast bringing heavy rain,” Environment Canada said.

“The rain will be [the] heaviest today as the storm moves across the south coast. The heavy rain will ease tonight as the system moves out of the region.”

The impending storm will be “shorter-lived and less intense” than the November 13-15 weather event but will still bring heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

Environment Canada says flooding may worsen as freezing levels rise above mountain tops today, impacting vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, and heavy downpours may cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada warns residents not to approach washouts near rivers, creeks, and ditches.