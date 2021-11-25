Before and after: Satellite images highlight impact of BC floods (PHOTOS)

An American company that focuses on planetary observations via satellite images has taken before and after shots of the regions in BC that were hit hardest by BC floods, and the results are astounding.

Maxar Technologies collected the images on November 19 and juxtaposed them against photos of the same areas before flooding occurred.

While many of the areas are in better condition today than the pictures show, they highlight just how hard parts of BC were ravaged by the recent weather storm.

The pictures were taken in the Sumas Prairie, just east of Abbotsford. Some of the photos are standalone, without a before and after.

Before:

After:

Crews continue to work around the clock to protect the Sumas Prairie from the next heavy rainfall, which is expected to begin on Wednesday evening.

Floods rendered some of the hardest-hit regions almost completely unrecognizable. Canadian Armed Forces members continue to assist Abbotsford in the recovery effort.

The City of Abbotsford roads crews, along with assistance from the Canadian Forces, are working hard to get the roads ready for travel.

DYK: To date, they have inspected 21 bridges, 88 kms of roads and 357 culverts. Thanks for your patience Abbotsford! pic.twitter.com/Nfnxt83jgA — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 24, 2021

Before:

After:

The Sumas Prairie continues to be under an active evacuation order.

REMINDER: The Sumas Prairie area is still under an evacuation order. The City is working quickly to ensure it is safe to re-enter. There are still flooded areas, unsafe roads, culverts and hazards in the water. Please stay out of the area. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/G5UmLXcGTU — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 24, 2021

On Tuesday, City of Abbotsford officials provided an update on the state of the repairs to one of the breached dikes, and they revealed that the fix was 80% complete.

Standalone: