NewsTransportationWeatherUrbanized

Before and after: Satellite images highlight impact of BC floods (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Nov 25 2021, 1:14 am
Before and after: Satellite images highlight impact of BC floods (PHOTOS)
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

An American company that focuses on planetary observations via satellite images has taken before and after shots of the regions in BC that were hit hardest by BC floods, and the results are astounding.

Maxar Technologies collected the images on November 19 and juxtaposed them against photos of the same areas before flooding occurred.

While many of the areas are in better condition today than the pictures show, they highlight just how hard parts of BC were ravaged by the recent weather storm.

The pictures were taken in the Sumas Prairie, just east of Abbotsford. Some of the photos are standalone, without a before and after.

Before:

satellite BC

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

After:

bc satellite

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

Crews continue to work around the clock to protect the Sumas Prairie from the next heavy rainfall, which is expected to begin on Wednesday evening.

Floods rendered some of the hardest-hit regions almost completely unrecognizable. Canadian Armed Forces members continue to assist Abbotsford in the recovery effort.

Before:

satellite bc

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

After:

bc satellite images

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

The Sumas Prairie continues to be under an active evacuation order.

On Tuesday, City of Abbotsford officials provided an update on the state of the repairs to one of the breached dikes, and they revealed that the fix was 80% complete.

Standalone:

satellite

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

bc images

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Weather
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT