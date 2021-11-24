“Do Not Use Water”: Abbotsford issues warning for Sumas Prairie

The City of Abbotsford has issued a Do Not Use Water (Flush Only) Advisory. This is being done in conjunction with Fraser Health.

In a statement posted to the City website, residents in Sumas Prairie have been told “until such time that breaches are contained and water quality is verified through testing, this advisory will remain active and is expected to be in place for several days.”

The City says it is being put in place because of “uncontrollable watermain breaches that could allow surface water to enter the drinking water system.”

UPDATE NOV 24 10AM – The City of Abbotsford has issued a Do Not Use Water (Flush Only) Advisory. This Advisory replaces the previous BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued on November 18. View full details at https://t.co/ucKMt4FDjd pic.twitter.com/e0OSYkBMsZ — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 24, 2021

No other areas of Abbotsford are impacted.

A local state of emergency remains in effect for parts of Abbotsford after the devastating flooding.

Crews and the Canadian Forces are working to repair damaged roads and other infrastructure.

The main repair on Sumas Dike is about 80 % complete. We expect another 5 feet of height to be added to the dike prior to the weather event anticipated for Thursday. Additional crews will be moved to the erosion of the dike upstream of Atkinson once this repairs is complete pic.twitter.com/4X9WoletPA — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 24, 2021

Mayor Henry Braun will be providing an update on the situation on Wednesday afternoon.