“Do Not Use Water”: Abbotsford issues warning for Sumas Prairie

Nov 24 2021, 7:32 pm
The City of Abbotsford has issued a Do Not Use Water (Flush Only) Advisory. This is being done in conjunction with Fraser Health.

In a statement posted to the City website, residents in Sumas Prairie have been told “until such time that breaches are contained and water quality is verified through testing, this advisory will remain active and is expected to be in place for several days.”

The City says it is being put in place because of “uncontrollable watermain breaches that could allow surface water to enter the drinking water system.”

No other areas of Abbotsford are impacted.

A local state of emergency remains in effect for parts of Abbotsford after the devastating flooding.

Crews and the Canadian Forces are working to repair damaged roads and other infrastructure.

Mayor Henry Braun will be providing an update on the situation on Wednesday afternoon.

