Metro Vancouver wakes up to first snowfall of the season (PHOTOS)

Metro Vancouver woke up to its first significant snowfall of the season on Monday morning.

Several centimetres of snow covered sidewalks, roads, and backyards. And with a special weather statement still in place, flurries aren’t expected to stop until later this afternoon.

Here’s what different areas of Metro Vancouver looked like to start the week:

Catching a flight in Vancouver’s first snowfall of the season. My my morning adventures begin… #VancouverSnow #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/QcaFuEZQYx — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) December 6, 2021

First snow in Vancouver this year☃️ pic.twitter.com/opeMYgJIsY — moosedragons (@moosedragons1) December 6, 2021

Vancouver snow storm. Stuck inside. To scary pic.twitter.com/jl8u3N1r3k — Sophia Banks (@sophiaphotos) December 6, 2021

Starting to snow in downtown Vancouver pic.twitter.com/3Z1HItdxUA — Karm Sumal (@KarmSumal) December 6, 2021

A tale of the same city.. Both photos in #Vancouver taken 7mins or only 3.5km/2mi away from each other. The diff of little #snow accumulation to a lot more.. ~100m/300ft of elevation gain is all it takes & why forecasting #BCsnow can be so complicated.#BCstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/EV9lntF2NI — Ryan Voutilainen (@RyanVoutilainen) December 6, 2021

As I predicted yesterday I had to get a car share to work this morning, here is my evo car this morning, looks like I’m the first one to drive it today, windows still covered with snow. ☃️ #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/jcUPb9lN2Z — CMDR Royal Mons, Graham Linux 🇨🇦🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@GrahamLinux) December 6, 2021

Heavy Snow at Deep Cove, North Vancouver since 1am. Accumulating very fast around Indian Arm area❄️ 80m ASL @50ShadesofVan @ensembleator #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/8vxcmxwGGe — Andy (@Andy_SupremeRan) December 6, 2021

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in East Van. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/Lqeqeg1UJU — Larry Wainwright (@LarryW57) December 6, 2021

First snowfall of the season on campus this weekend and it’s coming down again today! @SFU pic.twitter.com/w32E0lNnZc — SFU Alumni (@SFUalumni) December 6, 2021