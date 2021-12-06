Metro Vancouver wakes up to first snowfall of the season (PHOTOS)

Metro Vancouver woke up to its first significant snowfall of the season on Monday morning.
Several centimetres of snow covered sidewalks, roads, and backyards. And with a special weather statement still in place, flurries aren’t expected to stop until later this afternoon.
Here’s what different areas of Metro Vancouver looked like to start the week:
- You might also like:
- Parts of Metro Vancouver could receive up to 10 cm of snow this morning
- BC's Christmas Express train takes you through 100 acres of holiday lights
- BC's Lower Mainland gets season's first dusting of snow (PHOTOS)
Catching a flight in Vancouver’s first snowfall of the season. My my morning adventures begin… #VancouverSnow #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/QcaFuEZQYx
— Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) December 6, 2021
Broadway-City Hall. #SkyTrain #VancouverSnow #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/8hsQ5ZH0hy
— Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) December 6, 2021
First snow in Vancouver this year☃️ pic.twitter.com/opeMYgJIsY
— moosedragons (@moosedragons1) December 6, 2021
It’s snowing❄️#vancouversnow #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/JUyIiOLeGi
— Kiyoko Morita (@kiyokomorita777) December 6, 2021
Vancouver snow storm. Stuck inside. To scary pic.twitter.com/jl8u3N1r3k
— Sophia Banks (@sophiaphotos) December 6, 2021
Starting to snow in downtown Vancouver pic.twitter.com/3Z1HItdxUA
— Karm Sumal (@KarmSumal) December 6, 2021
A tale of the same city.. Both photos in #Vancouver taken 7mins or only 3.5km/2mi away from each other. The diff of little #snow accumulation to a lot more.. ~100m/300ft of elevation gain is all it takes & why forecasting #BCsnow can be so complicated.#BCstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/EV9lntF2NI
— Ryan Voutilainen (@RyanVoutilainen) December 6, 2021
As I predicted yesterday I had to get a car share to work this morning, here is my evo car this morning, looks like I’m the first one to drive it today, windows still covered with snow. ☃️ #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/jcUPb9lN2Z
— CMDR Royal Mons, Graham Linux 🇨🇦🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@GrahamLinux) December 6, 2021
The #Burnaby #Metrotown snow is heavy, wet, and currently sticking. Very slick and slippery. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/rJgd2F6o8s
— Morten Rand-Hendriksen (@mor10) December 6, 2021
Heavy Snow at Deep Cove, North Vancouver since 1am. Accumulating very fast around Indian Arm area❄️ 80m ASL @50ShadesofVan @ensembleator #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/8vxcmxwGGe
— Andy (@Andy_SupremeRan) December 6, 2021
Beautiful commute to the lab @SFUChemistry this morning!! #BCStorm #SFU #snowday pic.twitter.com/9Ps8pibacd
— BrittonLab (@BrittonLab) December 6, 2021
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in East Van. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/Lqeqeg1UJU
— Larry Wainwright (@LarryW57) December 6, 2021
First snowfall of the season on campus this weekend and it’s coming down again today! @SFU pic.twitter.com/w32E0lNnZc
— SFU Alumni (@SFUalumni) December 6, 2021