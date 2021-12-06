NewsWeather

Metro Vancouver wakes up to first snowfall of the season (PHOTOS)

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
Dec 6 2021, 5:31 pm
Snow covers Simon Fraser University's Burnaby Campus (SFU Alumni/Twitter).

Metro Vancouver woke up to its first significant snowfall of the season on Monday morning.

Several centimetres of snow covered sidewalks, roads, and backyards. And with a special weather statement still in place, flurries aren’t expected to stop until later this afternoon.

Here’s what different areas of Metro Vancouver looked like to start the week:

snow vancouver

(Submitted/Daily Hive Vancouver)

snow vancouver

(Submitted/Daily Hive Vancouver)

snow vancouver

(Submitted/Daily Hive Vancouver)

snow vancouver

(Submitted/Daily Hive Vancouver)

snow vancouver

(Submitted/Daily Hive)

snow vancouver

(Submitted/Daily Hive)

