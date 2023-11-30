Parts of Metro Vancouver could see the first snow of the season tonight

Wet snow is in the forecast for some parts of Metro Vancouver Thursday night, which could mark the first snow of the season for those areas.

The Weather Network is calling for mixed precipitation on Burnaby Mountain this afternoon as temperatures dip close to freezing.

At higher elevations, Thursday night’s precipitation will definitely fall as snow. The Weather Network is forecasting about eight to 10 centimetres at Cypress Mountain Resort before Friday morning.

Metro Vancouver has so far experienced a relatively mild November thanks to El Niño, escaping the paralyzing November snow that walloped the region last year.

But the sunshine we’ve enjoyed in recent weeks could be harder to come by, with rain in the forecast every day this week.

The snow tonight likely won’t accumulate in the city, but it’s yet another sign that we’re getting closer to winter.