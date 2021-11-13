8 cute places to get a real Christmas tree in Metro Vancouver

Nothing beats the festive fragrance of a real Christmas tree in your home for the holidays.

Whether you’ve never had a live tree before or going to the farm is an annual pilgrimage for you, it’s time to plan when you’ll go pick out the perfect tree this year.

Before you head out to get a Christmas tree in Metro Vancouver, be sure to check opening dates and hours.



There is a Christmas tree shortage this year and many of the farms on this list recommend coming early, coming on a weekday, and bringing cash to help make your journey easier.

Here are a few of the cutest and most convenient places to grab a real tree this holiday season:

With Christmas tree lots set up across Metro Vancouver, this is hands-down the easiest option to get a beautiful tree.

Address: Multiple locations in Metro Vancouver

The pre-cut tree lot opens early on Thursday, November 18. You can cut your own tree from November 27 onwards and warm up with apple cider at this farm in Richmond.

Address: 6980 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Opening on Saturday, November 27, this rural spot is super adorable for sawing down your own tree.

Address: 8589 – 252 Street, Fort Langley

Frosty’s opens for the season on Saturday, November 27, and has u-cut and freshly cut trees that you can get.

Address: 24488 – 52nd Avenue, Langley

Opening on November 20, this farm with u-cut and fresh-cut trees has some as tall as 20 feet!

Address: 21858 Maxwell Crescent, Langley

This adorable Christmas Tree Forest is opening on November 27 and has all kinds of fragrant fir trees available.

Address: 2828 – 208 Street, Langley

Offering u-cut trees this season, Giesbrecht’s Tree Farm opens on Friday, December 3.

Address: 5871 – 248th Street, Langley

This year, Churchland is a no-touch tree farm for COVID-19 so you can cut your own and bring it home easily.

Address: 4726 – 248 Street, Aldergrove