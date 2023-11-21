ChristmasWinterCurated

Potters' massive Christmas store is decked out with holiday favourites and we took a tour

Nov 21 2023, 10:17 pm
Chelsey Devito/Daily Hive | Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

The opening of Western Canada’s largest Christmas store officially marks the beginning of the festive season. No, it’s not too early for Christmas.

The Christmas Store at Potters boasts over 28,000 square feet of all things holiday-related, and we had to go check out the festivities.

With tens of thousands of different holiday-related items, it can be difficult to choose between all the items available. Everything is so fun and festive that you’ll want to buy the entire store.

Here are some of our favourite decorations to help you narrow down what you’ll be buying on your visit.

Festive gnomes

christmas gnomes

Beth Rochester/Daily Hive | Chelsey Devito/Daily Hive

Starting with our personal favourite, this store had the best collection of festive gnomes around. In its self-proclaimed “Gnomeland,” the Christmas Store at Potters has cute button-nose gnomes in every form, including a weighted stuffed toy. But, in our opinion, the cutest one was the gnome that worked as a Christmas tree decoration.

Holiday-themed hot chocolate

hot chocolate

Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

It wouldn’t be Christmas without some hot cocoa. The Christmas Store at Potters had tons of festive hot chocolate flavours to get you into the holiday spirit. Our favourite was the candy-cane-flavoured hot chocolate. Delicious!

Inflatable reindeer game

potters christmas store reindeer game

Beth Rochester/Daily Hive | Chelsey Devito/Daily Hive

This item is perfect if you want to spark a competitive spirit this festive season. Aside from the strong lungs you’ll need to blow up the game, this item is a must-have for some Christmas-themed fun. Divide into teams and try to throw the rings onto the antlers… but also try not to hit the person wearing them!

Wine glass ornaments

Chelsey Devito/Daily Hive

Another one of our favourite decorations was the wine glass Christmas tree decorations. They’re festive and fun and provide a much-needed break from the classic baubles you see hanging from the trees.

Pretty in pink

christmas store pink section

Chelsey Devito/Daily Hive

As much as we tried to narrow down this list to an exact item, the Pretty in Pink section at Potters was too cute to choose just one thing. As you walk into the store, you’ll see the pink-themed section full of festive decorations for you to choose from. This section truly lives up to its name, from blush baubles to pink trees.

Are you planning on checking out the Christmas Store at Potters? Let us know in the comments below.

