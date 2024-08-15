A treasure hunt is set to kick off on Saturday in Metro Vancouver, and organizers say it could land the winner $30,000 in real gold and silver.

While the concept could raise some red flags for some, organizers insist that the event is legit and so is the gold.

Keeru Berhe is with Lost Treasure Entertainment INC., and he spoke with Daily Hive about the event itself.

“What we do is we bury treasure, we hide it within a city, and then we sell maps for people to find it. We host a huge adventure. We get people outside, get people off their phone, get people with their families, and get together to have quite an awesome adventure. And then in the end, we end up crowning our winner,” he said earlier this week.

He said it costs $29.99 for a map to participate, and kids can take part but they legally have to have an adult on the team. Participants are called pirates.

It will be the company’s first event, which was formerly known as Gold Hunt. Behind the scenes, the participants are primarily investors in gold and silver.

“We do have the history of treasure hunts. We know how they work. We know how long they go for and the mechanics behind them. So although we are a new company, we do bring the experience,” he explained. “We’re not a lottery because this is a game. It’s a game of skill and not a game of chance. That’s what separates us from a lottery.”

He said they chose Vancouver as the kickoff location for events because of the awesome weather, and he hinted that clues could be found in Burnaby and other cities as well.

When asked how they keep the treasure from getting stolen from non-participants, he said they did think of that.

“So how it actually works is the treasure itself is going to be in a secured location. That’s going to be somewhere where we have eyes on it. There’s going to be, you can’t just get to it. What people are actually looking for is a piece of the treasure that we’ve hidden. So there’s a coin that has all the information to come and collect the actual treasure that is secured. But what’s hidden right now, and what people are going to be searching for is, it’s technically called the final clue.”

He said once the treasure is found, they will be naming the winner, but there is no deadline. He said the scavenger hunt will go on as long as it takes for someone to discover the bounty.

Where: Vancouver

When: August 17, 11 am

To learn more: Head to the website

