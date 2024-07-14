Do this, not that: Broke summer in Metro Vancouver edition

The cost of fun has never been cheap, but this year is threatening to be downright scary.

Here in Metro Vancouver, we are seeing sky-high grocery prices, thrift-store ripoffs, record-breaking rent, rising bus fares, and even our once-free beach parking has become a thing of the past.

On top of all that, we continue to pay the highest gas prices in the country, and we’ve got the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts to prepare for. All those glitter and lavender-haze fits don’t come for free.

Is your budget overheating yet? Bet.

That’s why we’ve broken down six ways you can have fun in the sun without breaking the bank in Metro Vancouver this summer, and full disclosure, this heatwave has played with our heads, so these ideas are far from your average “go see the Steam Clock” suggestions.

Don’t pay for your entertainment

This suggestion is not for everyone, but believe me, it’s worth a look. A day at sea on a yacht may only be possible for the Vancouver elite, but watching captains struggle to launch their boats at the marina is the great equalizer, at least in this author’s opinion.

Remember the Port Moody driver who miscalculated and ended up having to be fished out by the fire department? Not all boat launches end that badly, but watching the ongoing close calls is incredibly entertaining.

Recommended spots: Cultus Lake boat launch near Chilliwack, Vanier Park public boat launch in Vancouver, or the McDonald Beach boat launch in Richmond.

Skip the gym membership and go “au naturel”

This may seem obvious, but working out in nature is cheaper than going to a personal trainer. There are exceptions, but instead of paying the SkyRide fee to do the Grouse Grind, take the Coquitlam Crunch challenge and just walk down instead.

The price of an annual climbing gym membership could put you in a free fall, but there are some free bouldering walls in several spots. Plus, it’s not as high off the ground, so you don’t need any special gear.

There’s one in Vancouver’s Riley Park that many in the climbing community recommend as a great beginner spot.

Take your family out without the financial fuss

The mind-blowing and historic Capilano Suspension Bridge is apparently BC’s most popular attraction, and we can totally see why, but it can cost more than $200 for a family of four (unless your kids are under six), and that does not include the parking fees or the inevitable cost of souvenirs or snacks.

However, the Lynn Canyon Park and Suspension Bridge offers incredible views and stunning forests and is free of charge. The secret of this attraction is out, so if you want to go, head early or face the crowds.

Enjoy music without the expensive price tag

Local talents take centre stage at beautiful outdoor locations throughout the region, and you don’t have to buy overpriced merch like you would if you were heading to a $500 show somewhere else.

Seriously, you can get cheap beers at the Crescent Beach Legion (non-veterans now welcome) and catch a great and free Bluegrass Jam every Wednesday night and you don’t even have to pay for parking. Some of our other recommendations are to check out the free summer concert series in the region: Port Moody, Mount Pleasant, and the South Granville BIA, and there are so many more. We include the best of the best every week at Daily Hive Listed.

Plus! If you are looking to spot a worldwide celebrity, you can head to Concord Pacific Place on August 3 and 4 for VanPrideFest as various Canada’s Drag Race winners, including Venus (season 4), Giséle Lullaby (season 3), and Icesis Couture (season 2).

Hang out on a downtown patio with no pressure to buy drinks

While it’s rich in Vancouver history, heading to this spot won’t actually cost you a dime.

Named after city builders and philanthropists, the Phillips, Hager, and North Garden sits at the top of the Vancouver Art Gallery’s downtown branch and has arguably one of the best views in the city.

Bring lunch, meet some friends and enjoy the green space. Nerdy book conversations are encouraged but not required.

Do good, feel good, and enjoy events for free

So many of the events and festivals charge an admission fee, and attendees are tempted to shell out more money once inside, but there is a loophole to getting in without paying. It’s called volunteering.

Besides the obvious and amazing options like the Vancouver International Film Festival, where you get to see movies for free or the Fringe Festival, many other events need all hands on deck, and that can range from beer festivals to BBQ events; seriously, whatever you want to attend but don’t want to pay, just donate your time instead!

Find out more ways to volunteer this summer here.

What do you think of our list? Let us know in the comments!