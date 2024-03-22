Six Metro Vancouver parks will be booze-approved by Canada Day

Six Metro Vancouver parks have been booze-approved, allowing alcohol consumption, but Wreck Beach is not one of them.

Dylan Kruger, a councillor from Delta, BC, proposed the motion, which passed on Friday.

The approved spots are Boundary Bay Regional Park, Brunette Fraser Regional Greenway, Campbell Valley Regional Park, Capilano River Regional Park, Derby Reach Regional Park, and Iona Beach Regional Park.

Pleased that my motion to allow responsible consumption of alcohol in 6 regional parks passed at @MetroVancouver board meeting today. As our region continues to grow, more and more residents don't have access to private outdoor space. This is about equity and affordability. 1/2 — Dylan Kruger (@dylankrugerbc) March 22, 2024

A pilot program was proposed to run between the Canada Day long weekend and Monday, October 14, with alcohol consumption allowed at any time during park hours.

Ahead of this motion, Daily Hive received some communications from the Wreck Beach community, hoping to be part of the approved sites.

We got an email from a Wreck Beach Preservation Society member stating, “How come Pacific Spirit Regional Park beaches (Trail 7, Oasis, Wreck, Tower, to Acadia Beach) are not included in the pilot program?”

One of the reasons might be right in the motion.

Criteria for the pilot program included “highly visible, non-remote locations with emergency vehicle access.”

The Wreck Beach community considers including the space a no-brainer.

“For the past few summers, some RCMP police officers even allowed people to have ‘one more sip’ when asked to pour out their alcohol,” the Wreck Beach Preservation Society member email continued.

“After police interactions, some people even complained to me with confusion as to why police would want them to get drunk faster (chugging the entire can at once) instead of slowly consuming their alcohol with food.”

Some members of the society think it’s for the best.

“The less attention from them, the better,” one person said.

Others chimed in, stating that people would drink at Wreck regardless of whether they were allowed to.

Are there any parks besides Wreck Beach that are not on the list that you wish would be booze-friendly? Let us know in the comments.