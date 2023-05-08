NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Metro Vancouver bedroom rental with "simple kitchen" listed for $1,450 (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
May 8 2023, 5:31 pm
Metro Vancouver bedroom rental with "simple kitchen" listed for $1,450 (PHOTOS)
Facebook Marketplace

In another case of ridiculous rentals around Metro Vancouver, a Facebook Marketplace listing is offering a “bachelor studio” for $1,450 with what it’s calling a “simple kitchen.”

The simple kitchen amounts to a mini-fridge, a sink, a water filter, and what looks to be a top-loading washer.

Located in Port Coquitlam, the Facebook Marketplace listing suggests the suite is a fully furnished bachelor studio, but pictures highlight that it’s just a bedroom.

Facebook Marketplace

According to the Facebook Marketplace listing, the upper-level bachelor studio is in a brand-new Coquitlam residence. The simple kitchen that’s pictured offers no way for the tenant to cook.

Facebook Marketplace

It features a private entrance, in-suite laundry, a walk-in closet, a “simple kitchen,” and a full bathroom.

Facebook Marketplace

For the price, many rentals in Coquitlam and around the rest of Metro Vancouver would get you a lot more bang for your buck, including a kitchen that offers you the ability to cook or even heat up your meals.

Facebook Marketplace

The suite comes with a TV, a small table or desk, and what might be the highlight of the unit, a walk-in closet.

Facebook Marketplace

The washroom includes a bathtub and shower and a small sink.

metro vancouver simple kitchen

Facebook Marketplace

metro vancouver simple kitchen

Facebook Marketplace

The listing states that the rental includes WiFi, hot water, heating, utilities and garbage collection. It also says it’s “perfect for students or young professionals.”

Could you see yourself paying $1,450 for a “bachelor studio” rental like this in Metro Vancouver?

metro vancouver simple kitchen

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.