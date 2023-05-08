In another case of ridiculous rentals around Metro Vancouver, a Facebook Marketplace listing is offering a “bachelor studio” for $1,450 with what it’s calling a “simple kitchen.”

The simple kitchen amounts to a mini-fridge, a sink, a water filter, and what looks to be a top-loading washer.

Located in Port Coquitlam, the Facebook Marketplace listing suggests the suite is a fully furnished bachelor studio, but pictures highlight that it’s just a bedroom.

According to the Facebook Marketplace listing, the upper-level bachelor studio is in a brand-new Coquitlam residence. The simple kitchen that’s pictured offers no way for the tenant to cook.

It features a private entrance, in-suite laundry, a walk-in closet, a “simple kitchen,” and a full bathroom.

For the price, many rentals in Coquitlam and around the rest of Metro Vancouver would get you a lot more bang for your buck, including a kitchen that offers you the ability to cook or even heat up your meals.

The suite comes with a TV, a small table or desk, and what might be the highlight of the unit, a walk-in closet.

The washroom includes a bathtub and shower and a small sink.

The listing states that the rental includes WiFi, hot water, heating, utilities and garbage collection. It also says it’s “perfect for students or young professionals.”

Could you see yourself paying $1,450 for a “bachelor studio” rental like this in Metro Vancouver?