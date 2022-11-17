Ridiculous rentals: Tiny bedroom and no kitchen in Vancouver for $1,100 (PHOTOS)

Finding rentals in Vancouver that don’t offer a full stove but a hot plate or toaster oven is unfortunately fairly common, but a unit that amounts to a bedroom with no kitchen or cooking facilities at all? That’s something we haven’t seen, especially not at this price.

For $1,100 per month, you get a 180-square-foot bedroom, a bathroom, and no kitchen.

A blurb from the listing specifically states, “NO cooking.”

The Craigslist listing suggests the potential renter would be signing on for a one-year lease, and then the kitchenless unit is available long-term once the lease expires.

While the potential renter wouldn’t get a kitchen, they would get a separate entrance, hardwood floors throughout, and a 15% share of utilities.

The listing also suggests that the unit would be furnished, and we sincerely hope it comes with the CRT TV pictured, which is likely from the early 2000s.

There are no pets allowed nor is there laundry on site.

You can find individual rooms with more space, and a kitchen, for less than this $1,100 unit.

Times are tough in BC, and that reality likely extends to both renters and landlords or homeowners, but charging someone $1,100 for a unit that essentially amounts to a tiny bedroom and a washroom with no kitchen to speak of feels almost criminal.

Could you live in a space without a kitchen that completely forbids cooking? Let us know in the comments.