Metro Vancouver air quality advisory in effect due to high ozone levels

It’s starting to get smoggy in parts of Metro Vancouver this week and an air quality advisory has been issued. On Thursday, July 6, the Metro Vancouver Regional District issued the advisory due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone.

According to the district, the hot and sunny conditions combined with wildfire smoke are contributing to elevated ground-level ozone concentrations.

Ground-level ozone is formed when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds react in the air in the presence of sunlight. This video demonstrates how that happens:

The advisory is in effect for Metro Vancouver Northeast and Southeast, as well as the Central and Eastern Fraser Valley regions.

The advice from the Metro Vancouver Regional District is to avoid strenuous outdoor activities from mid-afternoon to early evening when ozone levels are highest.

Those in the affected areas are advised to postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity at this time. Some people are more at risk from the high concentrations of ozone than others, including:

people with underlying conditions (e.g., asthma, lung disease)

pregnant people

older adults

children and infants

outdoor workers

under-housed people

It’s important to seek out cool, clean air if possible. Folks can find relief by running a portable HEPA air cleaner and spending time in public buildings with large indoor spaces and air conditioning like libraries and community centres.

Make sure to sign up for air quality alerts in your area to learn about them first.

With files from Daily Hive Staff