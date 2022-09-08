Country superstar Luke Combs coming to Vancouver

Vancouver is going country.

Superstar Luke Combs has announced he will be stopping in the city next May as part of his 2023 world tour.

He will be at BC Place on May 27, 2023. His only other Canadian stop will be in Edmonton on June 3, 2023.

3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts. This is my 2023 World Tour!⁰⁰Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members). Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, September 16. pic.twitter.com/qJlBHlhSx8 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) September 8, 2022

Tickets for the show will go on sale next week.

Tickets available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, Sept 14 at 4 pm PT through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale on the following Friday, Sept 16 at 10 am PT. Visit https://t.co/7onhtbc3dV for early access & full tour details. No bags or purses allowed. pic.twitter.com/8ypGEac27m — BC Place (@bcplace) September 8, 2022

Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, North Carolina, and was just nominated for a number of CMA Awards, including Album of the Year.