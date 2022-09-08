EventsConcerts

Country superstar Luke Combs coming to Vancouver

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Sep 8 2022, 1:43 pm
Country superstar Luke Combs coming to Vancouver
Luke Combs/Instagram
Vancouver is going country.

Superstar Luke Combs has announced he will be stopping in the city next May as part of his 2023 world tour.

He will be at BC Place on May 27, 2023. His only other Canadian stop will be in Edmonton on June 3, 2023.

Tickets for the show will go on sale next week.

Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, North Carolina, and was just nominated for a number of CMA Awards, including Album of the Year.

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
