Ranch dressing company makes diamond ring out of seasoning — and you can buy it

Hardcore ranch lovers can now pop the question with the perfect diamond ring.

In honour of National Ranch Day on March 10, Hidden Valley introduced “The Ranch Diamond.”

April Fools’ Day is still a couple of weeks away, so no, this is not a prank. According to the brand, they created a first-of-its-kind, man-made diamond from their signature ranch dressing — and fans can bid to purchase it.

“The most delicious thing to ever grace your finger,” says the video Hidden Valley posted on Instagram.

What are the specs of this delicious diamond? It’s a two-carat round brilliant-cut diamond that was created in a lab by heating Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning to 2,500 degrees. The material was then crushed beneath 400 tons of pressure, taking a whole five months to form. After being polished to perfection, the diamond was set in a 14k white-gold band with “HVR LVR” engraved on the inside.

Deb Crandall, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch, says this was inspired by a real-life marriage proposal.

“Last year, when one of our custom Valentine’s Day bottles was used in a marriage proposal, we were inspired,” said Crandall in a statement. “We saw a love of ranch become part of one of life’s most beautiful moments. It made us wonder, how can we make this act of love even more memorable?”

This isn’t the first time Hidden Valley has pulled off an entertaining marketing stunt. In 2017, the brand released 5-litre mini kegs of ranch dressing.

The bidding for the diamond is live on eBay until March 17, with all proceeds going to Feeding America. As of Friday, the current bid is already at a whopping US$11,350.

The winning bidder will receive the Ranch Diamond in time for National Proposal Day on March 20.