Original Vancouver Grizzlies jerseys are making a comeback

The Grizzlies may no longer call Canada home, but the NBA team’s roots still live on.

This year, Memphis’ NBA franchise is paying homage to its Vancouver origins by unveiling a special 30th Anniversary Classic Edition uniform as a tribute to the team’s birth in British Columbia.

On Friday, the team released a promo video on social media, unveiling their throwback uniforms, along with a new court design reminiscent of the Grizzlies’ Vancouver era (1995 – 2000).

A history we will wear.

A history we will play on.@robinhoodapp | See more: https://t.co/7S6IsAM2sL pic.twitter.com/VZTj7Ma0I9 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) September 20, 2024

Kicking off their first rebrand ahead of the 2000-01 campaign, the Grizzlies will wear their original home white jerseys for the first time since introducing them in their inaugural 1995-96 season.

The vibrant threads, which include turquoise, bronze, red, and black, feature the classic Grizzlies logo, along with the original “Clawball” and “G-Swipe” marks, outlined by a native Pacific Northwest pattern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz)

So far, reactions to the jersey revival on social media have been overwhelmingly positive.

Jerseys are 🔥 — ‘g (@LegacyGiannis) September 20, 2024

Love it💙 — Kim Weaver (@kimweaver21) September 20, 2024

That’s a beauty right there — TOM (@Tom01cat) September 20, 2024

On of the coolest jerseys ever — Pete (@Pete_Martuneac) September 20, 2024

However, some Vancouver fans are not thrilled at the appropriation of their defunct franchise.

Move back to Vancouver or stop using our damn name — Fancouver (@Fancouver_) September 20, 2024

Nice but can I have my team back 😒 — Whale Enthusiast🐳 (@MustardSports) September 20, 2024

This is not the first time Memphis has returned to its predecessor’s look, though. In 2019, the team brought the iconic teal jerseys back from extinction, wearing Vancouver Classic Edition uniforms for select games in honour of their 20th season in Memphis.

Memphis kicks off its preseason on October 7 against the Dallas Mavericks, with regular-season action starting on October 23 in Utah against the Jazz.

Fans will receive a special treat on October 26: The first 10,000 in attendance at the game will receive a reversible bucket hat inspired by the team’s vintage look.