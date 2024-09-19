Vancouver got its own "Jeopardy!" category with easy answers

The City of Vancouver got an entire category dedicated to it on Wednesday’s episode of Jeopardy!

Five skill-testing Vancouver-based answers were offered to contestants, one of which featured a popular local sports team.

No, it wasn’t the Vancouver Grizzlies.

Perhaps the most straightforward answer of the five, valued at $200, was “Vancouver’s Rogers Arena is the home ice of this team that joined the NHL in 1970.”

Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

Of course, the answer in the form of a question was, “Who are the Vancouver Canucks?”

The Ontario guy nails it in the answer about the #Canucks pic.twitter.com/l4NPZgGGrH — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) September 19, 2024

The contestant who got the answer right was Aiden Orzech, a teacher from Thornhill, Ontario, and probably a pesky Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

Other answers weren’t as easy.

“The first sea voyage by this group set sail from Vancouver in 1971 in protest of nuclear testing in Alaska” was the $400 answer.

Greenpeace was the correct response.

The $600 answer was, “George Vancouver was immortalized after exploring the area in this ship, also the name of the longest-serving space shuttle.”

The correct response there was The Discovery.

The $800 answer was, “In the 1880s, Vancouver was fortuitously chosen as the western terminal of this transportation system, the CPR.”

Anyone who attended school in Canada and remembers what CPR stands for would’ve correctly responded with Canadian Pacific Railway.

Finally, the big $1,000 answer was “The city hosted a famous race in the then British Empire & these Games; John Landy looked back as Roger Bannister passed him.”

The response was The Commonwealth Games.

How many of these did you know before getting to the correct response?