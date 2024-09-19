Canada hits best men's FIFA ranking in over two years

Canada is on the rise once again in the world of men’s soccer.

The Canadian men’s national team has risen two spots in the latest FIFA world rankings, passing Nigeria and Venezuela up to 38th spot. That’s the highest ranking by the Canadian men in over two years, when they set a national record of 33rd in the world in February of 2022.

Moving on 🆙 We’re up to 38th in FIFA’s latest Men’s National Team rankings!#CANMNT pic.twitter.com/BA1FQ2bB6N — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) September 19, 2024

The move up the rankings comes after Canada beat USA in Kansas City on September 7. This marked the first time since 1957 that the Canadian men beat their neighbours on American soil.

Canada also tied Mexico at a neutral site game in Arlington, Texas, on September 10.

Ranked fourth in Concacaf, Canada trails Panama (37) by just one spot. Mexico (17) and USA (18) remain the top-ranked countries in the region.

The No. 1 ranked country on the planet is still Argentina, the reigning World Cup champs. They’re followed by France (2), Spain (3), England (4), and Brazil (5).

Canada (38) is currently ahead of Nigeria (39), Venezuela (40), Algeria (41), Slovakia (42), and Peru (43). They trail Panama (37), Tunisia (36), Serbia (35), Russia (34), and Côte d’Ivoire (33).