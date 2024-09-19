NHL could expand by four more teams: report

While hockey fans wait for Utah’s new franchise to decide on a permanent name, the NHL might be gearing up for even bigger changes.

According to a new report from hockey insider Kevin Weekes, the topic of expanding the NHL’s list of teams is quickly gaining traction.

In a Thursday morning X post Weekes shared, “There are currently 32 teams, but with plenty of expressions of interest from many suitors hungry for a franchise — I wouldn’t be surprised to see between 34-36 NHL teams at some point.”

Bally Sports journalist Andy Strickland later reported that leading candidates for teams “are believed to be” Landry’s CEO Tilman Fertitta in Houston and billionaire and automative mogul Vernon Krause in Atlanta.

Appearing at the NHL/NHLPA European Media Tour in Prague last month, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly mentioned that the NHL is seeing legitimate interest from a number of potential markets.

Daly was asked when fans should expect new teams to be announced and carefully responded, “at the appropriate time.”

While newer NHL teams like Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights have proven that expansion franchises can be competitive from the start, Daly emphasized that the process of growing from 32 franchises won’t be rushed.

“Doesn’t mean that it’s imminent, doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen in the next year or so,” he noted.

During All-Star weekend back in February, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman mentioned the following cities in a conversation about league expansion: Houston, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Kansas City, and Omaha.

When asked about Quebec — a city that already has an NHL-ready rink and deep hockey roots — the 72-year-old provided the following response.

“If we decide to expand, and Quebec City expresses the type of interests necessary to make it happen, then we’ll review.”