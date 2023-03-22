Paris Baguette, an internationally acclaimed bakery, is finally here in Canada.

The French-inspired bakery has more than 4,000 cafes worldwide and, in 2021, it announced its plans to open about a hundred storefronts over the next few years.

Well, it’s finally here!

The first Canadian outpost opened in Toronto at 4841 Yonge Street in the Yonge Sheppard Centre. There are more Canadian locations to come soon, with over seven slated to open up in the Greater Toronto Area, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

“The expansion of our bakery cafés into Canada marks an exciting period of growth for Paris Baguette,” said Darren Tipton, chief executive officer of Paris Baguette in North America, in a press release.

“We can’t wait to celebrate moments of joy with our guests as we establish our neighborhood bakery cafés in Toronto and bring our vision to life throughout Canada.”

The new store is 2,300 sq ft and has seating for up to 20 guests, serving its well-known menu of pastries, bread, and cakes from its open kitchen that is inspired by the streets of Paris. The modern café has some seriously delicious treats, like the Strawberry Soft Cream Cake and mochi donuts.

The international bakery was founded in 1988 and currently has locations in cities such as Paris, New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore, and Seoul.

The push for Canadian expansion came after the brand noted considerable success in the US over the past 18 months as sales have grown increasingly.