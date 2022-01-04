Toronto's suggestive waffle house has opened a new storefront

The notorious waffle house in Toronto that serves pretty suggestive desserts on a stick has found a permanent home.

Members Only Waffle House has moved a couple of blocks east from its pop up location and has set up shop at 252 Queen Street West.

Last year the dessert shop caught social media attention thanks to its phallic-shaped Belgian waffles dipped in chocolate.

Their current menu consists of three options, a Plain Johnson for $8, the Founding Member for $9, and the VIP for $10, where you can get your waffle dipped in pink, white or classic Belgian chocolate.

Don’t forget the toppings!

Members Only Waffle House is open Saturdays and Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm.

