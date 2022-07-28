Formerly known as Colony Bars, Good Co. Bars recently shared it would be opening a fifth location this summer.

The time has finally come: the brand has shared with Dished that its newest location in Steveston will officially open tomorrow, July 29.

The local watering hole chain currently has locations in Kitsilano, Granville Street’s entertainment district, Main Street, and North Vancouver.

The new Good Co. Bar spot will be set on the edge of Steveston Village’s picturesque waterfront, at 4020 Bayview Street. It will feature 250 seats, with a year-round patio that seats 80.

Drinks will include Good Co.’s signature offerings, including rotating craft beer taps, cocktails, over-the-top Caesars, and highballs. You can expect the food menu to include appetizers, handhelds, mains, wings, as well as some healthier alternatives to classic pub fare.

In true Good Co. fashion, the bar will host trivia nights and be a venue for games, live music, and fantasy leagues – plus, you can always expect to catch the big game on one of its multiple TVs.

The opening of a new Good Co. Bar location also lines up with the brand’s 10-year anniversary, solidifying its chain of bars as a spot for communities to gather and be with “good company.”

The Steveston location will be open tomorrow, just in time for Friday happy hour.

Good Co. Bars – Steveston

Address: 4020 Bayview Street, Steveston

Phone: 604-285-3554

Instagram