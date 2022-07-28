Pannettone has a bad rep as the fruit-studded loaf wrapped in cellophane that’s commonly found in supermarkets around the holidays, but the Italian sweet bread is actually really delicious if done right.

Soon, there will be a spot in Vancouver where you can get the real thing, among other Italian sweets and fineries.

Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab will be the brick-and-mortar space for Italy-born Chef Emiddio Isernia, who has been running Antise as a fresh-to-order, online-only endeavor in Vancouver for a few years.

Located at 360 Carrall Street in Gastown, the new space will allow Isernia to share his artinsanal pannettone with more of Vancouver.

According to Antise’s website, Isernia completed his culinary studies in Naples and spending some time as a commis de cuisine in Positano.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antise Vancouver (@antisevancouver)

He then worked in Venice in a specialized pastry shop, returned to Naples to work with the AMPI (Italian Association of Pastry Chefs), and competed in the World Chocolate Master Competition before moving to Vancouver in 2013.

Pannettone is traditionally made with candied fruit, and Isernia sources his straight from Italy. Other varieties that Antise currently offers include Panettone Cioccolato and Pannettone Limoncello.

The Antise storefront is slated to open this fall.

Address: 360 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Instagram