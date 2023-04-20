Doors open at Mejuri's second Metro Vancouver location today

Popular jewellery brand Mejuri has opened a second Metro Vancouver store at Park Royal.

The pink-and-white storefront with a sleek interior began welcoming customers Thursday.

“After the incredible response we received for our Kitsilano location that opened at the end of 2021, we knew we had to continue our growth, not just in Canada, but in Vancouver specifically,” Noura Sakkijha, CEO and co-founder of Mejuri, said in a news release.

She added her company picked Park Royal because it loved how beautiful the indoor-outdoor shopping destination is. Mejuri designs its stores to be more playful, artful, and open than traditional jewellery stores — inviting customers to shop its necklace wall instead of hiding products behind glass counters.

The Park Royal location also features a pistachio-coloured piercing studio.

Throughout the new store’s opening weekend (April 20 to 23), customers will receive a Mejuri tote as a gift with purchase. On April 22 and 23, customers can also enjoy refreshments from Bike Coffee.