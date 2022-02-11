9 magical Vancouver spots to ask your lover to marry you

February is the month of love and a popular time for couples to take the next step in their relationships. Luckily, Vancouver has no shortage of picturesque spots to ask your special someone to marry you.

There are even some brand new monuments that came around in 2021 that make for pretty epic proposal spots.

Without further I do (haha), here are some of the most magical places in Vancouver to ask pop the big question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Levesque (@patricklevesque)

This list wouldn’t be complete without the barge that stole everyone’s heart in Vancouver. It could be where you completely steal your lover’s heart.

Who knew this big metal behemoth would become such an epic and picturesque spot for romance and love?

It’ll have to be sooner than later though, as the tragic destruction of the barge will commence soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dyptre | Vancouver Landscapes (@dyptre)

The Lonsdale Quay is gorgeous in the daytime on a nice day, but when the sun goes down and Vancouver’s lights begin to shine, it becomes magical, with string lights decorating the pier.

At the end of the pier is a gorgeous viewpoint of Vancouver and the perfect spot to ask the big question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain)

The views from the top of Grouse Mountain are spellbinding and it’s hard to think of a better place to take the next step in your relationship. That is unless your partner is scared of heights, then you should know better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐨.𝐬 (@_archive_collective_)

Alley Oop is a popular and colourful spot for photos in Vancouver. Considered a laneway and not actually an alley as the name indicates, the hip strip was introduced back in 2016.

It’s the perfect spot for a detour during a stroll with your partner, and an even better spot to propose, surrounded by all the colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @frameoz

As the weather improves, so do the views from Vancouver’s iconic Lion’s Gate Bridge.

It’s the main route from Vancouver to West and North Vancouver and makes for a gorgeous walk on a nice day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Art Gallery (@vanartgallery)

You probably won’t want to make your move inside the Vancouver Art Gallery during opening hours, but the exterior of the building — particularly the side with the iconic steps — would make for a very picturesque proposal spot.

Charleson Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Wilson (@adamwilson6979)

While most will agree that False Creek is one of Vancouver’s most beautiful areas, there’s a park nearby that is particularly beautiful and lesser-known.

Charleson Park is like a little slice of paradise, hidden among the busier parts of False Creek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fᴇʀɴᴀɴᴅᴏ ʀᴇʏᴇs (@senoreyes)

For some couples, the simple option could be the best one.

It might just involve a chill day with your soulmate, having a good time while looking out at the water. It’s always good vibes at Jericho Beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayîkipîsim Waskahat (@blue_turtle_woman)

Engagement is the name of a sculpture located at Sunset Beach.

It’s almost like it was designed for would-be newlyweds, with the added bonus of being a great backdrop for a photograph.