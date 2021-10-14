NewsVentureShoppingCurated

Lululemon pop-up coming to the Vancouver International Airport

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
Oct 14 2021, 2:43 pm
Lululemon pop-up coming to the Vancouver International Airport
A prominent Canadian retailer will be setting up shop at Vancouver International Airport.

Lululemon is set to open a retail pop-up in the near future. According to the brand’s website, the store will be located in Pier C, which is past security and near domestic departures.

An exact opening date has yet to be announced but we’ll keep you posted when more information becomes available!

Lululemon is set to open a retail pop-up at the YVR Vancouver International Airport (Daily Hive Vancouver).

