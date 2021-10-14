A prominent Canadian retailer will be setting up shop at Vancouver International Airport.
Lululemon is set to open a retail pop-up in the near future. According to the brand’s website, the store will be located in Pier C, which is past security and near domestic departures.
- You might also like:
- Lululemon named official Canadian outfitter for next four Olympics
- YVR Airport now averaging 30,000 passengers daily with travel restrictions relaxed
- Lululemon launches Mirror home workout tool in Canada
An exact opening date has yet to be announced but we’ll keep you posted when more information becomes available!