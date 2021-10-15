IKEA launching gaming furniture in Canada this month

IKEA has shared details on a new collection of gaming furniture that will be released later this October.

The line is being launched in collaboration with Republic of Gamers (ROG), a subdivision of Asus that specializes in gaming.

At the forefront of the collection is the UPPSPEL gaming desk. It comes in two sizes, can transition between sitting and standing, and is ergonomically designed for easy cable management.

Also launching are several gaming chairs at different price points. Features include a flexible headrest, adjustable armrests, built-in lumbar support, and a mesh back for airflow.

“Gamers sit for hours, longer than most office workers,” says IKEA designer Jon Karlsson. “We want our products to offer better ergonomics and functions so that gamers can become even better at what they do without wearing out their bodies.”

There are also organizational pieces in the collection, such as a glass-door cabinet, drawer unit, CPU stand, and a pegboard.

The new releases will also include accessories like a mouse bungee, a ring light with a phone holder, mouse pads, and a floor protector.

According to IKEA, the new gaming collection will be made available in stores and online starting this month.