People who live in Vancouver know the struggle of trying to find good grocery deals around the city. But one man’s quest for cheap groceries ended up with some unusual items in his basket.

Popular TikTok personality Andrian Makhnachov travelled from Saskatchewan to visit his brother in Vancouver and went to do a cheap grocery haul. He bought what he thought was a chicken paste popular back home in Ukraine.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ there’s a chicken paste,” he said. “It’s really popular in my country, and when I saw it I really wanted it.”

What he didn’t realize was that the can was actually dog food. He posted his haul to TikTok, and commenters were quick to warn him what he actually bought.

He bought the food from an IGA store downtown and put the mishap down to the small size of the store and everything being grouped together.

“It’s really tiny, and I’ve never been in [such] tiny stores,” he said. “You can’t like, cross between shelves, and it was really fast. I saw this can, and I was like, I will take it fast.”

“I hadn’t noticed there’s like little tiny cats and dogs on the packaging.”

Luckily for Makhnachov, he saw the comments before opening the can and stopped his brother when he went to eat it. Both he and his brother saw the humour in the mishap and “were laughing together” about the whole situation.

It’s safe to say that the Kraft dinner he bought was a much nicer meal.