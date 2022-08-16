Our go-to outdoor retailer MEC just dropped an iconic throwback fashion line based on archival catalogues from the ‘70s through the ‘90s.

You might be wondering, is the golden era making a comeback? Truth is, that time saw the introduction of trends that will be relevant for years to come, and there’s no time like the present to dress up like the past.

For the reimagined Classics Collection, MEC Label designers took a trip down memory lane and scoured past catalogues, asking staff members what designs and fabrics inspired them and brought back the brand’s most coveted styles.

“After we shortlisted these timeless designs, we looked for the details that made them legendary, and found ways to use more sustainable fabrics,” said J.P. Roy, senior director at MEC Label.

In keeping with MEC’s goal to be the “leading retailer for social and environmental responsibility in Canada,” the new line has been manufactured with a mix of Bluesign® approved fabrics, recycled materials, organically grown cotton, and Fair Trade Certified products.

I took the limited collection on a nighttime walk around the city. This is what I thought.

The Rad Pant, also known as “the ultimate movement pant” first launched in 1989. These fit big around the waist so the integrated belt was necessary, and I’m thankful for it. I loved walking around in these pants, and was able to climb rocks and move with ease.

Now available in three colours, the relaunched style has all the classic details like the rib-knit cuffs and five pockets.

At over 20 degrees, we can all agree, it’s not the weather for a fleece. Once I tried this though, I didn’t want to take it off. It fit like a glove, and felt super cozy. Hidden underarm zippers allowed for venting that excess heat. Available in two colours, this is one jacket I’ll be wearing come fall.

Initially “built for radical action,” these shorts were clearly designed with the adventurer in mind. They’re loose fitting, have plenty of pocket space, and just like the pants, they provided maximum movement.

I completed the look with MEC’s Rad 6 Panel Hat. Built with the same durable fabric as the shorts and pants, this awesome add-on accessory is perfect for staying cool and dry. Like the entire Classics Collection, it features an inner “Hello, old friend” label, making it a great collectable. Grab it now before it’s gone.

The MEC Classics Collection is available in-store nationwide and online at mec.ca. Prices range from $12.95 to $109.95.

See you on the trail.