Modern lifestyle brand OAK + FORT is opening a flagship in Vancouver’s historic Gastown neighbourhood.

Open to the public tomorrow, the space boasts over 5,000 sq ft of retail space carrying the full assortment of womenswear, menswear, accessories, and homeware.

“It will also feature a shop-in-shop space, where we have the ability to host other brands for a pop-up experience,” Melorin Pouladian, SVP, Operations, told Daily Hive.

You can also shop the brand’s environmentally conscious collection, OAK Refined. The innovative line is manufactured with sustainable materials as part of the company’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Ashley Kim, director of Store Design & Construction, told us, “We design our stores with modern details, creating environments that are bright and imbued. For Gastown, we’ve utilized materials like marble and chrome to bring a unique element to the flagship that differentiates it from our other pre-existing locations.”

Gastown was home to OAK + FORT’s first brick-and-mortar location. The original 2,000 sq ft space at 355 Water Street is now closed with the new and expanded space at 151 Water Street replacing it.

Over the past 12 years, the company has opened more than 30 stores across Canada and United States.

Despite many businesses closing during COVID-19, OAK + FORT has seen a rising trend in sales. According to WWD, the Vancouver-based brand experienced a 132 percent growth rate in the US market last year.

Founder and CEO Ming Kang, along with her female-led executive team, is planning an aggressive expansion across North America, and projecting “a 30 percent increase for 2022.”

In celebration of opening weekend, the first 100 customers through the doors tomorrow will receive a complimentary OAK + FORT tote bag with exclusive offers for neighbouring Gastown businesses.

Festivities will be continuing throughout the weekend with a local DJ on site and complimentary drinks provided by Coffee Bike Vancouver.

The store will be open on Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm.

Address: 151 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-9199

Instagram