Limited Virgil Abloh Securities collection with exclusive Off-White capsule drops at Nordstrom

A limited capsule collection from Virgil Abloh Securities is launching at select stores and online at Nordstrom today.

The partnership is the latest of the New [email protected], a platform to discover what’s next and best in fashion, with previous collaborations including Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God line and menswear brand Noah.

Since his passing last year, the renowned former artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear and CEO of Off-White has been honoured in a number of ways. An innovator, disruptor, and philanthropist, Virgil Abloh’s influence extended well beyond the world of fashion.

Paying homage to the designer, Nordstrom worked in partnership with his estate to bring this newest collection to life. Featuring women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories, and including an exclusive Off-White Capsule, the latest iteration of New Concepts is a showcase and celebration of Virgil Abloh’s multidisciplinary practice across fashion, art, and culture.

“We started working on the project with Virgil and his team back in March 2021, and hope that the end result can help in celebrating his passion, energy and purpose which he brought to every endeavor,” said Sam Lobban, EVP GMM of Apparel and Designer at Nordstrom.

Also available will be a limited apparel capsule from American skateboarder Sal Barbier and Off-White.

In line with the launch, Nordstrom will be supporting the Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. The fund was created by Virgil in July 2020 to support the next generation of Black Fashion Industry Leaders.

“Virgil Abloh was one of those rare creatives whose work resonated on a universal level, but also had a way of making everyone who interacted with him feel like the most important person in the room,” said Jian DeLeon, Men’s Fashion and Editorial Director at Nordstrom.

The limited Concepts018: Virgil Abloh Securities line launches today in-store at Nordstrom Pacific Centre in Vancouver and online at Nordstrom.ca/NewConcepts. Products range from $10 to $4,115 and are available from now until the end of October.