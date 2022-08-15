YOU’RE INVITED to join LaSalle College Vancouver’s Open House to learn about its different fields of study, available programs, creative careers, and cutting-edge online and on-campus facilities!

With the end of summer approaching, we’ve got one thing on our mind, and that’s back to school shopping. Whether you’re gearing up for in-person classes or hybrid learning, you’ll want to do it in style.

From classic backpacks to custom glasses, and sustainable shoes to printed sweaters, these are our best picks from Canadian brands across the nation.

Vancouver-based company Petits Vilains boasts a full offering of timeless silhouettes, from sweaters and dresses, to shorts and accessories.

Our favourites include the bestselling tees and sweatpants, with both styles available in a wide range of neutral colours to compliment just about every look. The line is made in small batches with 100% organic cotton right here in Canada.

Stand out from the crowd with this signature Heritage Backpack, offered in 3 sizes and at least 10 playful colours. Not only is it a cool choice, but it’s functional too, with a mesh water bottle side pocket, 13” laptop sleeve, and removable sternum support strap.

Gone are the days of brown bagged lunches. Show up in style at the cafeteria with the Heritage Lunch Box. Offered in an array of unique prints and patterns, and featuring a soft and insulated wipe clean lining.

East Coast company Fairechild prides itself on manufacturing with reusable materials, making sustainable choices and designs, and being transparent with consumers. The result is a remarkable line of high performance and long-lasting classics.

Available in 6 colours, the MacKintosh is the ultimate kids raincoat. It’s breathable, waterproof, washable, and best of all, made in Canada.

For all life’s little explorers, you won’t regret these rain pants. With an intelligent design to fit at least 3 sizes and to accommodate warm layers underneath, your kid will have the freedom to roam while staying warm and dry.

Little Yogi is our best pick for kindergarten. The Montreal-based brand offers a full range of unisex tees, hoodies, shorts, and harems in vibrant prints and patterns. The Little Tiger Oversized T-Shirt is crafted from a premium blend of certified organic bamboo and cotton.

For the adventurers, these Retro Jungle Harem Pants are known for their comfort and durability. The beloved style has been around for 5 years and comes sized from 0-6M up to 5-7T.

Practice activism and take small steps towards a greener planet with a pair of sustainable shoes from Native’s lineup of more than 100 styles. Lightweight, breathable, odour-resident, and hand washable – the Jefferson Bloom is our go to for all occasions.

Fancy an upgrade? Slip into the iconic Disney collection, where you’ll find your favourite characters reimagined on classic Native silhouettes.

For over 50 years, MEC has been supplying the country with outdoor gear for all weathers. Our personal favourite from the brand’s in house line is the redesigned Heritage Newt Suit.

Built to last and available in 3 colours, this outdoor classic has taped seams and waterproof fabric making it the perfect choice for the playground and beyond.

One of Indigo’s Mini Marché finalists, this mission driven Toronto-based unisex brand sells stand out sweaters, tees, and jackets. Each piece in the line is thought-provoking and encourages individuality. Make a statement in this empowering Looks Like Me sweater.

We love a Canadian business that fosters creativity and encourages self-expression. These unique frames are almost indestructible, meaning they’re waterproof, playground-proof, and able to withstand just about anything. Each pair includes anti-scratch and anti-glare coating.

Visit the website to design your own, where you can customize the front, each hinge, and each arm. There’s even a virtual mirror to let you try before you buy. Simply upload your prescription (or purchase prescription-free) and you’re good to go.

From fleeces to footwear, and hats to jackets, Vancouver-based company Jan & Jul makes great year-round essentials for kids and adults.

Consider a pair of comfortable all-season Puddle Dry Rain Boots. They’re available in an array of vibrant colours and prints to brighten up any look.

