Food

Tim Hortons new menu item has foodies asking for the return of "McPizza" instead

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Aug 23 2022, 2:54 pm
Tim Hortons new menu item has foodies asking for the return of "McPizza" instead
Courtesy Tim Hortons Canada

Tim Hortons is testing out its flatbread pizzas across Canada which has triggered foodies’ nostalgic appetite for McPizza.

On Monday, Tim Hortons confirmed to Dished that it’s in the “early days” of launching pizza across its franchises, testing out new flatbread menu items at a group of Canadian locations.

According to Tim Hortons, foodies who want to get in on a slice of the action can find their flatbread pizzas being tested out at 20 test restaurants in the GTA.

@mellisa0711 The pizza was pretty good! I hope it’s hear to stay! I think they have the pizzas up for 2 months depending on how it sells #timhortonscanada ♬ sound ni grace – BENGBENGMARCOS

The Tim Hortons news has foodies calling for the return of McDonald’s cult classic, the McPizza.

The McPizza was launched in the 1980s but was discontinued in 2000 – a short run for such a high-demand dish.

It seems like every few months, McPizza trends on Twitter, like what was the case on Monday night.

McPizza fans are tagging McDonald’s on Twitter, demanding for the iconic dish to return to franchises, especially amid the return of Zellers. Imagine scarfing back McPizza and then hitting up a Zellers? It’d be like the glorious late ’90s all over again.

For real McPizza fans, the world’s largest McDonald’s in Orlando, Florida, is currently the only place where the nostalgic item remains on the McMenu.

Unless a foodie trip to Orlando is in the cards, here’s how foodies on Twitter were pressuring McDonald’s to bring back the McPizza.

We’re right there with you. Commendable effort, Tim Hortons, but the McPizza is a tasty classic.

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ Dished
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.