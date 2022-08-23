Tim Hortons new menu item has foodies asking for the return of "McPizza" instead
Tim Hortons is testing out its flatbread pizzas across Canada which has triggered foodies’ nostalgic appetite for McPizza.
On Monday, Tim Hortons confirmed to Dished that it’s in the “early days” of launching pizza across its franchises, testing out new flatbread menu items at a group of Canadian locations.
According to Tim Hortons, foodies who want to get in on a slice of the action can find their flatbread pizzas being tested out at 20 test restaurants in the GTA.
@mellisa0711 The pizza was pretty good! I hope it’s hear to stay! I think they have the pizzas up for 2 months depending on how it sells #timhortonscanada ♬ sound ni grace – BENGBENGMARCOS
The Tim Hortons news has foodies calling for the return of McDonald’s cult classic, the McPizza.
The McPizza was launched in the 1980s but was discontinued in 2000 – a short run for such a high-demand dish.
It seems like every few months, McPizza trends on Twitter, like what was the case on Monday night.
McPizza fans are tagging McDonald’s on Twitter, demanding for the iconic dish to return to franchises, especially amid the return of Zellers. Imagine scarfing back McPizza and then hitting up a Zellers? It’d be like the glorious late ’90s all over again.
For real McPizza fans, the world’s largest McDonald’s in Orlando, Florida, is currently the only place where the nostalgic item remains on the McMenu.
Unless a foodie trip to Orlando is in the cards, here’s how foodies on Twitter were pressuring McDonald’s to bring back the McPizza.
We’re right there with you. Commendable effort, Tim Hortons, but the McPizza is a tasty classic.
I’m willing to give it a chance. But only one chance.
— 🇨🇦theLittlestPug (@jaded_endive) August 23, 2022
we asked for McPizza not… TimPizza
— Danny (@dadidthis) August 23, 2022
Confession time, I actually liked McPizza’s. How on earth are Timmy’s going to cook it quick enough for a drive through order though? A flamethrower?
— cliff wardle (@winemaker1960) August 22, 2022
Me, as a Canadian whenever I see “McPizza” trending and I briefly have hope… pic.twitter.com/PL114BBFDN
— lash ✨ (@thelashjedi) August 23, 2022
What part of “Bring Back McPizza” got poorly translated into… whatever this is?! https://t.co/Z3my0ELxTE
— Leanna Joslin (@LeannaJoslin) August 22, 2022
Hey @McDonaldsCanada! Check out all the free marketing Hudson’s Bay/Zellers is getting today. Nostalgia FTW!! Bring back #McPizza already!
— Chris Myers (@MyersYEG) August 17, 2022
I thought the #McPizza was back at @McDonalds when I first seen it trending 🍕 only to find out it was false hope ..
please bring back the #mcpizza 🍕🍕#McDonalds #backtothefuture pic.twitter.com/WPCIqE63wu
— Liza (@LizaGinliz) August 23, 2022
Tim Hortons saw people wanted the Mcpizza to come back and thought we wanted their pizza 🍕😳 https://t.co/E0DeCMWsnx
— Matt Stafford’s Left Arm (@RamsHouzz) August 22, 2022
I’m almost afraid to look…#McPizza pic.twitter.com/g4biPEA1FF
— Adrian De Vuono (@AdrianDeVuono) August 23, 2022
Tim Hortons doesn’t have a single food banger and McDonalds has many (including McPizza) so this is not a fair comparison imo.
— dsooza (@ds00za) August 22, 2022
THIS is what you use your platform for. THE THINGS THAT MATTER.
Bring back the McPizza, you cowards!!! https://t.co/ojUyh2HsCK
— Ann Pornel 💜 (@annpornel) August 17, 2022
I see #McPizza is trending… pic.twitter.com/J1QxSN31jh
— Akhil Mooken (@AkhilMooken) August 23, 2022
@McDonaldsCanada your turn…BRING BACK THE MCPIZZA!!! https://t.co/mgy8Eh3Gk0
— Mike Clark (@klarky00) August 22, 2022
You absolute MONSTERS!!!
I see #mcpizza trending and it’s because of Tim Hortons?!?
In a world where everything is falling apart, you people make me think @McDonalds is bringing back the pizza and give me hope and then rip my heart out.
Y’all should be ashamed of yourselves
— OneLastTime34 (@TerryWelbanks) August 23, 2022
Hear me out fellow Canadians, if we can bring back Zellers, we can bring back McPizza. Do it @McDonaldsCanada, and be legends! pic.twitter.com/ie0RW8xDyD
— Stephanie Carvin (@StephanieCarvin) August 17, 2022