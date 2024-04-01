Dairy Queen is bringing back fan-favourite Blizzard flavours across Canada

No, this isn’t a cruel April Fools joke. Dairy Queen has revealed it will be bringing back some of its most beloved Blizzard flavours.

Over the years, Dairy Queen has launched a staggering 170 different Blizzard treat flavours, and they often leave as quickly as they appear.

But now, Dairy Queen has revealed it’s launching the DQ Freezer for the first time ever, a vault of legendary and highly requested fan-favourite Blizzard flavours from over the years.

Blizzard enthusiasts will be able to get their mitts on some blasts from the past, with only the greatest hits making an appearance at Dairy Queen locations across the country.

The first freezer drops will be hitting stores from April 1 for a limited time only.

First out of the gate is the Brownie Batter Blizzard, returning to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The Blizzard features brownie batter and brownie dough, blended up with classic vanilla soft serve.

The second Blizzard that’s being released from the vault is the Rolo, which includes vanilla soft serve packed with mini Rolo pieces and caramel topping.

Dairy Queen is keeping quiet about what Blizzard flavours will be released from the vault next and when they’ll be dropped, so keep a close eye!