We tried McDonald's brand-new Remix Menu and here's what we thought

It’s a new month, and what better way to celebrate than brand-new, limited-time McDonald’s menu items?

The fast-food chain launched its Remix Menu today, April 2, introducing four new items that pay tribute to guests’ “favourite order remixes.”

And while some fan-favourite “hacks” are a perfect combination of delicious treats for a warm spring day, others are better enjoyed separately.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

First up was the Chicken Cheeseburger, which some loyal customers may already know as the “McG***bang.” This order combines two classics: a crispy chicken patty and a 100% Canadian beef patty with all the fix-ins (processed cheddar cheese, mustard, ketchup, onions, and one tangy pickle).

Few will be surprised to hear that these items worked well together. Cheeseburger? Good. McChicken? Good. If you struggle to decide between the two, you’ve officially met your next McDonald’s order.

While chicken and beef seemed to merge well, the same can’t be said for fish and cheeseburgers, which is exactly what customers can expect with the new Surf ‘N Turf Burger. Combining not one but TWO beef patties and a crispy Filet-O-Fish patty, this hefty handheld is once again topped with processed cheddar cheese, mustard, ketchup, onions, and pickles.

This popular menu hack surely works for some people, but we just can’t get behind fish and ketchup combined on one sandwich.

Reverting to the chicken-based items, the Sweet Chili Junior Chicken is the perfect upgrade to a classic McDonald’s dish. Not too sweet, with just the right amount of spice, this is the classic Junior Chicken we all know and love — Canadian-raised crispy seasoned chicken, shredded lettuce, and mayo-style sauce all sandwiched between a toasty bun — with the added flavour of the tangy sweet chili Thai sauce.

For dessert, McDonald’s is launching the Apple Pie McFlurry, which is stuffed with huge chunks of its iconic Baked Apple Pie and swirls of caramel sauce.

This sweet treat was the perfect medley of flavours and we know we’ll be enjoying plenty over the next month.

While they weren’t all winners in our eyes, the new McDonald’s Remix Menu has something for everyone and is a fun way to mix up your classic order.

The dishes aren’t the only collab McDonald’s is launching. The first-ever Remix Menu is accompanied by a partnership with Lil Yachty, who has put his own remix on the original 1989 McDonald’s Menu Song. The rapper, who used to work at a McDonald’s in Atlanta, called the collaboration a “wild full-circle moment.”

“Dropping today, along with a French-language remix by Montreal-born multi-instrumentalist, Mike Clay, the new takes on the track revive the iconic fan song that celebrates McDonald’s Canada’s classic and new menu items,” said McDonald’s Canada in a press release.

The song and the new menu items launched today, with the latter only available until April 29 at participating restaurants, through the McDonald’s app, at the drive-thru, or via McDelivery.

Which McDonald’s Remix Menu item are you looking forward to trying? Let us know in the comments.