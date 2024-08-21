Whenever you travel, you can always count on McDonald’s to make you feel right at home. With over 40,000 restaurants all around the world, you’re never too far from those famous yellow arches, but it might not offer the same food you’re used to, and some menus are definitely tastier than others.

We visited the chain in three European countries this summer, and one stood out from the rest. With curly fries, mozza sticks, and even beer, it offers items many Canadians would love to see on our own menus.

After sampling the food McDonald’s offers in countries like Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, the last one was easily our favourite.

The curly fries came with a tasty, seasoned coating, and the cheese pull on the mozza sticks was pretty epic, considering they came from a fast-food restaurant. We also tried the cornflakes chicken strips, which were our favourite menu item!

The McFlurries were delicious and full of tons of “chocolate drops” rather than the Smarties we’re used to seeing in Canada.

The interior of these European McDonald’s are similar to those of Canadian chains, but there are two notable differences: the play areas are mostly outdoors, and there is a separate McCafe section in the building. If you love desserts, you won’t be disappointed with options ranging from dozens of cake flavours to coffee options.

It’s also dietary-restriction friendly, with a number of both gluten-free and vegetarian options to choose from, like gluten-free cheeseburger buns and vegetarian patties.

The good news is it won’t break the bank, either! We paid €1 for a mini McFlurry, which is about $1.60 in Canadian dollars. The total order for an iced coffee, mini drops, large curly fries, chicken strips with dip and mozza sticks came to €16.90 or $25.62 in Canadian dollars.

So, if you’re visiting Salzburg, you will have to try the famous Salzburg Nockerl, but maybe make a stop at the nearest McDonald’s on the way.

