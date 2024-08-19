KFC and KD partner on brand-new snacks across Canada

Worlds are colliding in the food industry right now, with exciting collaborations left, right and centre. The latest duo we didn’t know we needed is coming to Canada courtesy of KFC and Kraft Dinner.

The home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the iconic mac and cheese brand are launching a host of new products both in grocery stores and KFC restaurants across the country in a Canadian exclusive.

The collab features three new limited-edition products: KD KFC Original Recipe Flavour Mac ‘n Cheese, the KD Mac & Cheese Chicken Sandwich and the KD Mac & Cheese Snacker Wrap.

Here’s the lowdown on the new products heading to Canada.

KD KFC Original Recipe Flavour Mac ‘n Cheese infuses the classic KD we know and love with a seasoning of the Colonel’s secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

infuses the classic KD we know and love with a seasoning of the Colonel’s secret blend of 11 herbs and spices. KD Mac & Cheese Chicken Sandwich includes KFC’s signature triple-breaded and seasoned chicken, topped with a healthy scoop of KD for some cheesy goodness.

includes KFC’s KD Mac & Cheese Snacker Wrap is stuffed with crispy chicken tenders and plenty of KD, all wrapped up in a warm, fluffy flour tortilla.

The mac and cheese will be available in grocery stores, while diners will be able to grab the chicken sandwich and snacker wrap from KFC locations in Canada.

They will only be available for a limited time, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re interested in getting your hands on them.