Calling all ice cream lovers and deal seekers — we’ve got some news you’re going to want to hear.

McDonald’s Canada’s $1 vanilla soft serve ice cream deal is back and it’s sticking around all summer long.

Be sure to enjoy this sweet and affordable treat whenever you’re around a McDonald’s this season.

The $1+tax cone deal is available via the McDonald’s app only, app download and registration is required.

The promo will be offered for a limited time only, giving you ample opportunity to get in on these cheapy goodies this summer.

This offer is available now until September 1, 2022, enjoy!