McDonald's $1 ice cream deal is back for the summer
Jun 16 2022, 11:27 pm
Calling all ice cream lovers and deal seekers — we’ve got some news you’re going to want to hear.
McDonald’s Canada’s $1 vanilla soft serve ice cream deal is back and it’s sticking around all summer long.
Be sure to enjoy this sweet and affordable treat whenever you’re around a McDonald’s this season.
The $1+tax cone deal is available via the McDonald’s app only, app download and registration is required.
The promo will be offered for a limited time only, giving you ample opportunity to get in on these cheapy goodies this summer.
This offer is available now until September 1, 2022, enjoy!